Moto G52 Sale in India Begins on May 3: Price, Specs and Offers

Motorola’s latest affordable smartphone, the Moto G52, will go on sale in India today, May 3. The sale will take place on Flipkart at noon, and customers can enjoy a bunch of deals and offers as a part of introductory sale. The Moto G52 that debuted last month succeeds the Moto G51 from last year, and comes with loads of upgrades and a slimmer body. It also gets a 90Hz pOLED screen that promises a rich viewing experience. We recently reviewed the device as well, and the Moto G52 turned out to be a solid smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment.

Moto G52 Price in India, Offers

The Moto G52 comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Customers can choose between Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour options. Its price starts at Rs 14,499 for the base storage model and goes up to Rs 16,499, and HDFC Bank credit card users will receive up to Rs 1,000 off. Reliance Jio customers are also said to receive some benefits worth Rs 2,549, including a Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge.

As expected, Flipkart customers can enjoy offers like exchange offer and EMI payment mode.

Moto G52 Specifications

The Moto G52 comes with a fairly large 6.6-inch pOLED display, and the screen offers Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a hole-punch cutout at the front to house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola is offering the latest Android 12 operating system on this smartphone and promising very few bloatware. The company has decided to use a 4G chipset in order to keep the features attractive. The Moto G52 draws power from the Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable. It includes a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Moto G52’s triple rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone also gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. As mentioned, the phone lacks 5G support, and customers must keep in mind as the fast connectivity option is not far away for end customers,

