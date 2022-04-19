Moto G52 With 50MP Main Camera to Launch in India on April 25: All Details

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G52 in India on April 25. The company has set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart that highlights its full design and select specifications. The smartphone will get Silver and White colour options in the country and the device is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The main rear camera will be accompanied by two more sensors and an LED flash. In terms of looks, the Moto G52 looks similar to the flagship Moto Edge 30 Pro, which also features round edges and a pill-shaped rear camera module. The front panel includes a centrally-aligned hole-punch display for the single selfie camera.

Apart from that, Motorola has revealed the Moto G52 will feature a 90Hz pOLED display that is said to be more durable yet thinner than a standard OLED display. OLED displays generally promise a better viewing experience with rich colours and dark spots as each pixel is controlled individually. The company is also boasting its slim design, and the Moto G52 is said to measure 7.9mm in thickness. Other specifications of the smartphone remain unclear, though more details are expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, separate reports by 91Mobiles have tipped the Moto G52’s pricing and specifications for the Indian smartphone market. The phone will reportedly cost Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage. However, it could be available with an introductory price of Rs 17,999. In terms of specifications, the Moto G52 is said to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. The same chipset powers entry-level mid-budget phones like Redmi Note 11 Global, Realme 9i, and Vivo Y21e. The rear camera setup is further said to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor alongside a 50-megapixel shooter. For selfies, we might get a 16-megapixel snapper.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

The publication adds that the Moto G52 would feature a 5,000mAh unit with 33W fast charging support. Motorola has been offering charging bricks with the optimum fast charging support with its smartphones lately. For instance, its budget Moto G22 launched in India earlier this week comes with a 20W charger in the box. Similarly, its flagship Motorola Edge 30 Pro includes 68W USB-C charging brick in the box. Lastly, we can expect the phone to run Android 12 out of the box.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.