Moto G71 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on January 10: All Details

Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto G71 5G in India on January 10. The smartphone that debuted globally November 2021, will retail in India via Flipkart. The promotional poster also indicates that the global and India-specific models are the same with triple rear cameras. The phone will get at least two colour options, the poster reveals. The Moto G71 5G launched with a price tag of EUR 299.99, which is roughly Rs 25,200. It may be priced around the same range in the country.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz that could be a bit disappointing as most competitors in this range now offer at least a 90Hz screen. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The same chipset powers iQOO U5 in China. The triple rear camera system comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Upfront, the Moto G71 5G gets a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Advertisement

The Moto G71 5G further gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo Power 30 fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the phone include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. In the sound department, there’s support for Dolby Atmos. The Moto G70 comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lenovo-owned company also launched a Moto G200 back in November 2021 that comes with Snapdragon 888+ SoC - an overclocked version of Snapdragon 888. It also carries a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, along with some more flagship features. It costs EUR 449 onwards, which is roughly Rs 37,800; however, its India-specific availability details remain unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.