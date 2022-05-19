Moto G71s Launched with Bigger Display, Same Processor: Price, Specifications

Motorola has quietly launched a refreshed version of its existing Moto G71, called Moto G71s. The new smartphone looks almost similar to the old-gen model in terms of design and specifications, but with minor tweaks. The Moto G71s now gets a 6.6-inch display instead of a 6.4-inch display, and there’s also support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and video experience. The resolution, however, remains the same as Full-HD+. Apart from this, battery and camera specifications remain unchanged. The phone is currently available in China, and global launch details remain unclear.

Moto G71s Price

The Moto G71s carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. As mentioned earlier, the global launch details remain unclear, though its launch in India seems unlikely. That’s mainly because the company already unveiled the Moto G52 and Moto Edge 30 in the country not so long ago. Motorola will also launch the Moto G82 in India soon which appears to be the better choice over Moto G71s.

The old-gen Moto G71 5G costs Rs 18,999 in India.

Moto G71s Specifications

The Moto G71s continue to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone launches with Android 12 now, instead of Android 11. There’s the same 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The rear camera module includes a 50-megapixel main camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning. The smartphone also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

We can expect the phone to get standard camera features like dual-video mode, night mode, 50-megapixel mode, and various filters. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the side for biometric security.

