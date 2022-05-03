Moto G82 5G Key Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Launch: All Details

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed Moto G82 5G soon. According to 91Mobiles with tipster Evan Blass, the phone will sit above the recently launched Moto G52, and as the name suggests, it will support 5G. The publication also shared a render where the phone resembles the Moto G52 with flat edges, rounded corners, a sleek body, and a hole-punch display. The phone may continue to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module that we saw on Moto G52 and Edge 30 Pro. Interestingly, Motorola may add a 3.5mm audio jack on this device.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

Advertisement

The tipster claims the Moto G82 5G would come with a 6.55-inch pOLED display that offers Full-HD+ resolution, 402ppi and a 120Hz refresh. Like most latest Motorola smartphones, it is also expected to ship with Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone may draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G that also powers OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and Vivo T1 5G.

The tipster adds that customers could choose three memory configurations - all with standard 128GB of internal storage. That means customers might get different RAM configurations - 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB to choose from. Other key features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired QuickCharge, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP52 IP rating for dust and resistance. Overalls, the phone looks similar to the Moto G52, but with 5G support and a better chipset.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

In terms of optics, the Moto G82 5G may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The hole-punch cutout at the front may house a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The pricing details remain unclear but the phone may cost around Rs 25,000. Readers must note that Motorola is yet to confirm this development, so the aforementioned information must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.