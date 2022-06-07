Moto G82 5G Launched As Latest Mid-Range Offering In India: Prices, Specifications And More

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G82 5G in India. The Moto G82 5G has been launched with several premium features like a 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, and more.

Moto G82 5G Prices And Availability

The Moto G82 5G has been priced in India at Rs 21,499 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G82 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores. There is also a Rs 1,500 discount on the Moto G82 5G for SBI credit card users as a launch offer. reliance Jio users can also avail benefits worth Rs. 5,049 with their new Moto G82 5G.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G82 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Moto G82 5G also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto G82 5G comes with a tripe rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Moto G82 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

