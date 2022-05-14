Moto G82 5G with 50MP Main Camera Launched Globally, Will Debut in India Later

Motorola will launch a new smartphone in India soon, the company announced in a blog post. The smartphone, Moto G82 5G, recently debuted in select European markets and is said to roll out in Latin America, India, and the Middle East, but the exact launch date remains unclear. The company may launch the smartphone in the country later this month or in early June 2022 since it already introduced the Motorola Edge 30 in May 2022. The Moto G82 5G appears to be an upgraded version of the Moto G52 that also launched in India very recently. Key features of the smartphone include a 120Hz OLED display, 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, and 30W fast charging support.

Moto G82 5G Price

The new Moto G82 5G carries a price tag of EUR 329.99, which is roughly Rs 26,600. Its India-specific price will be revealed later once the company officially launches the device later.

Customers will be able to choose between two colour options - Grey and White.

However, the Moto G82 5G will be likely priced more aggressively in India to gain an edge over Android rivals. Currently, it sells Motorola Edge 30 for Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The top 6GB RAM model of the Moto G52 costs Rs 16,499.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

Motorola continues to use an OLED panel for the Moto G82 5G that we saw on Moto G52 and Motorola Edge 30. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola also says the panel offers 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable through a micro SD slot). The company also promises a clean Android 12 experience out of the box with Thinkshield security.

The back panel includes a pill-shaped module that houses a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with 118-degree FoV and a 2MP macro snapper. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout. The battery capacity is rated at 5,000mAh with a fast charging speed of up to 30W. As the name suggests, the phone supports 5G.

