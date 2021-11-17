Moto Watch 100 Launched With Moto Wear OS, Two Week Battery Life & More: Price, Specs

Motorola has launched its latest smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, which is “made from the most durable materials." The new smartwatch comes with a two-week battery life, a 1.3-inch display, and runs on Motorola’s Moto Watch OS. The smartwatch has been launched at a price of $100 (roughly Rs 7,500) and comes with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, weight tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and more.

The Moto Watch 100 has been made available in the US and it is not known if or when the smartphone will come to our market. The watch has been launched with multiple strap options and at $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,500), it is the cheapest smartwatch from the Lenovo-owned brand. Pre-orders for the smartwatch have already started in the US, with the shipping starting from December 10.

In terms of specifications, it comes with a 1.3-inch circular LCD display that is housed insice a 42mm case. The watch comes with an always-on displlay and comes with health features that include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracking, 26 sport modes, and more. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistant and uses GPS/ GLONASS/ BeiDou for mapping and navigation capabilities. There is a 355mAh battery on the Moto Watch 100 that is claimed to last up to two weeks. The battery on the Moto Watch 100 takes about an hour to charge fully.

In 2019, eBuyNow Commerce obtained the rights to create a new Motorola-branded smartwatch. The partnership resulted in the Moto Watch 360, and now eBuyNow has made the Moto Watch 100 from Motorola. Motorola, on its product page, says, that the Moto Watch 100 is “made from the most durable materials, the moto watch 100 is a contemporary aluminum smartwatch that’s high on value and impact."

