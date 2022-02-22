Motorola Could Launch The Most Affordable Flagship Smartphone In India This Week

Motorola is set to launch its new premium smartphone in India this week, and a new report has got us excited because of its expected price tag. The new smartphone called Motorola Edge 30 Pro is slated to be announced in the country on February 24. And the device comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is the latest flagship SoC in the market.

And the new report says Motorola Edge 30 Pro could be priced lower than most flagship smartphones in the country. The device is reportedly getting an OLED display, and features a quality set of cameras.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected Price In India

The report from 91Mobiles quotes a tipster who says Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price could start from Rs 50,000 which makes it the most affordable phone to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In fact, the final price could get even lower thanks to a special bank offer which gives you an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

So, that brings down the buying price of Motorola Edge 30 Pro to Rs 45,000. If the phone does come at this price, we are looking at a strong contender to win the value for money device of 2022 already.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro promises to ruffle a few feathers in the market. After all, Samsung is the only other smartphone brand to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India right now. This Motorola phone is likely to get a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. You are likely to get the Motorola Edge 30 Pro with 8GB and 12GB as the RAM options, and storage variants 128GB and 256GB with UFS 3.1 storage.

On the imaging side, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is likely to have a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. However, on the front, Motorola is expected to include a massive 60-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Motorola Edge 30 Pro should pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging technology.

If these leaked details are the real deal then Motorola, you have our attention, and we are eager to see how this smartphone pans out.

