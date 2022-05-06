Motorola India to Launch 'World's Slimmest 5G Phone' on May 12: All Details

Motorola has announced the launch of yet another smartphone in India, dubbed Motorola Edge 30. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a toned-down variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro but succeed the Motorola Edge 20 from last year. Ahead of the official on May 12, Motorola has set up the phone’s dedicated micro-site on Flipkart that also reveals its design and specifications. The company’s touting the phone to be the ‘world’s thinnest 5G smartphone’. The virtual launch event will take place at noon, the website notes.

The website highlights that the Motorola Edge 30 will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module - similar to the one we saw on Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The phone is said to measure 6.79mm in thickness which is significantly slimmer than iPhone SE (7.3mm) and Vivo V23 (7.5mm). Similarly, it weighs barely 155 grams, which makes it lighter than the old-gen Edge 20 (163 grams) and Edge 30 Pro (196 grams). Separately, Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 30 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC - the boosted version of Snapdragon 778G. The rear camera system will house at least two 50-megapixel cameras - one with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and the other one with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, we will get a hole-punch display, but the selfie camera specs remain unclear.

Motorola has revealed that the Motorola Edge 30 will get a 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display. The pOLED display also comes on the Moto G52 that launched in India last month. It promises to offer vivid colours with deeper blacks. The panel is also said to help the phone maintain its sleek form factor without compromising on durability. We can expect the display to come with Corning Gorilla glass protection for scratches. The phone will get colour options, the Flipkart page reveals.

