Home » News » Tech » Motorola G82 5G Coming To India On June 7: Here's What To Expect In Terms of Price, Specs And More

Motorola G82 5G Coming To India On June 7: Here's What To Expect In Terms of Price, Specs And More

The Moto G82 5G will come with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. (Image credit: Flipkart)
The Moto G82 5G will come with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. (Image credit: Flipkart)

The Motorola G82 5G will be launched as a competitor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: June 05, 2022, 12:29 IST

Motorola is all set to launch its next smartphone in India, the Moto G82 5G. The smartphone will be launched in India on June 7, and will come as a competitor to the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and more. The Motorola G82 5G will be launched on June 7 and the smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Motorola’s official website.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the Motorola G82 5G will come with a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will come with a 10-bit panel, which is a premium feature usually seen on flagship smartphones. The Moto G82 5G will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which will be expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Review: Should You Spend Rs 30,000 on This Smartphone?

RELATED NEWS

The Motorola G82 5G will also come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, an a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Moto G82 5G will come with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 30W turbo fast charging. The smartphone will come with IP52 water and dust resistance, and will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Advertisement

Moto G82 Price

Motorola is yet to reveal the smartphone’s price, but given that it will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Realme 9 Pro 5G, the Moto G8 5G is expected to be launched at a price of under Rs 20,000.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: June 05, 2022, 12:29 IST