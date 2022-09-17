Motorola Is Bringing A 12GB RAM Variant Of Its Moto Edge 30 Ultra Flagship In India

Motorola earlier this week launched its latest flgaships in India, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Out of these, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera to have launched in India. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has announced a new variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The new variant is the top-spec 12GB RAM variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which the company did not launch at the same time.

Now, it is not known as to when the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be launched by Motorola. The company’s teasers currently show “Coming Soon," meaning that there is still some time till the top-spec variant of the Motorola flagship hits the store.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Price

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which is the flagship offering has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 54,999 for a limited time after it goes on sale starting September 22. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced slightly higher than the 8GB RAM variant.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,610mAh battery paired with 125W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra that includes a primary 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

