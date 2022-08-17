Motorola Launches Moto Tab G62 Tablet In India With 2K Display: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has announced the launch of its latest tablet, the Moto Tab G62. The Moto Tab G62 has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 10.6-inch 2K display, and more. Let us take a look at the price, specifications, and other features of the Motorola Moto Tab G62.

Moto Tab G62 Price And Availability

The Moto Tab G62 has been launched at a price of Rs 15,999 onwards for the Wi-Fi only variant, and the Wi-Fi + LTE model of the Moto Tab G62 is priced at Rs 17,999 in India. The tablet will be available for purchase on Flipkart, and will go on sale starting August 22 at 12PM (noon) IST.

Moto Tab G62 Specifications And Features

The Moto Tab G62 comes with a 10.6-inch 2K display with TUV certification for eye protection. The tablet is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto Tab G62 has a 7,700mAh battery and has a 20W fast charger inside the box. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front camera, and comes with IP52 dust and water resistance.

In terms of connectivity, The Moto Tab G62 comes in two variants, one with Wi-Fi and one with LTE connectivity. The Wi-Fi option comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port. The LTE variant also has added 4G LTE connectivity.

