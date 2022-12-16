Motorola Launches Moto X40 in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details

Motorola has launched the Moto X40 in China, becoming the first device from the brand to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, with support for HDR10+, and 10-bit colours. It is speculated that the brand could rebrand the Moto X40 and relaunch it as Moto Edge 40 in India.

Motorola Moto X40 Specifications

Moto X40 gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2—the flagship chipset from Qualcomm for the entirety of 2022. It is coupled with the Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The Moto X40 features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it offers a 60-megapixel camera.

Additionally, it gets IP68 dust and water resistance, and is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Motorola Moto X40 Price

The Moto X40with a variety of storage and RAM options to choose from, and is available in The Moto X40 is available in two color options—Blue and Black. The base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at CNY 3,399, or approximately Rs 40,500.

There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant available for CNY 3,699, roughly Rs 44,000, and a 12GB + 256GB option for CNY 3,999, around Rs 48,000. The top-tier model, which has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 4,299, roughly Rs 51,000.

