Motorola moto e13 Is Now Available For Purchase In India: Check Price, Offers And More

Motorola released the moto e13 in India earlier this month and has now commenced sales of the budget smartphone. The phone comes equipped with an octa-core UNISOC T606 SoC and is available on Flipkart and other retail outlets starting today.

Motorola moto e13 Price in India

Motorola moto e13 starts from Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+64GB variant and going up to Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. Those who use Jio SIM card with it for a total of 15 days of purchasing the phone can claim a cashback offer of Rs 700—which brings the effective price down to Rs 6,299 and Rs 7,299 for the respective variants.

Moreover, users can also receive 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each. The moto e13 is available to purchase from today, February 15 on Flipkart, JioMart, Motorola.in, and other retail outlets.

Motorola moto e13 Specifications

Motorola moto e13 runs the octa-core UNISOC T606 processor and 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which help to eliminate lag and stutters often associated with entry-level smartphones. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expand using a microSD card.

The device runs on the latest Android 13 (Go Edition), offering a mostly stock and bloat-free experience. For the display, the moto e13 gets a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged using the included 10W charger.

For the camera, the moto e13 gets a single 13-megapixel sensor with a fixed aperture of F/2.2, and also offers a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera.

