Motorola moto e13 Launched In India With Android 13 And Octa-Core Chipset: Check Price, Specifications Here

Motorola has launched the moto e13 in India with octa-core UNISOC T606 SoC to tackle budget phone lag, offering a smooth user experience at an affordable price. Check price and all details here.

By: Shaurya Sharma

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 13:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Motorola moto e13 is designed for India, and made in India. (Image: News18 | Shaurya Sharma)
Motorola India has launched the moto e13, aimed at addressing a common issue in the budget smartphone market: lag and stutter. To provide a smooth user experience, the moto e13 is powered by the octa-core UNISOC T606 SoC. This chipset, according to the company, offers better performance compared to other chipsets in the same category. With this new launch, Motorola aims to deliver a budget-friendly option with a smooth performance. However, key features like 5G have been omitted to keep the asking price affordable.

moto e13 has a sleek and attractive look that appeals to the eye, and a well-crafted build that feels comfortable and secure in the hand. (Image: News18 | Shaurya Sharma)

Motorola moto e13 Specifications

The moto e13, designed to tackle the typical lag and stutters seen in entry-level devices, comes equipped with the octa-core UNISOC T606 processor and either 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both models offer 64GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. And, unlike other budget phones, it gets the latest Android 13 (Go Edition)—which is mostly stock and bloat-free.The moto e13 features a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery—that can be charged using the supplied 10W charger.

For optics, the moto e13 gets a single 13-megapixel camera with a fixed aperture of F/2.2, and also offers a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, the moto e13 is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth and for I/O, it gets a USB Type-C port, in addition to retaining the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.

The 6.5-inch display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and houses a waterdrop notch with a 5MP selfie camera. (Image: News18 | Shaurya Sharma)

Motorola moto e13 Price in India and Availability

Motorola has introduced the moto e13 in India, starting with a base price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+64GB variant and reaching up to Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. Customers can also claim a cashback offer from Jio of Rs 700 when using the network within 15 days of purchasing the phone, making the effective price Rs 6,299 and Rs 7,299 respectively.

Additionally, users can avail 40 Jio cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each. The moto e13 will be available for purchase starting February 15 through Flipkart, JioMart, Motorola.in, and other retail outlets.

first published: February 08, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 13:01 IST
