Motorola Moto E32s Smartphone With 90Hz Display And Android 12 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto E32s budget Android smartphone has launched in India on Thursday, and the company is looking to shake up things in the segment. The new phone comes with a MediaTek chipset, runs on the Android 12 version out of the box, and has a high refresh rate display.

Generally, we see the affordable phones not getting enough attention in the design department, but the Moto E32s seems like an exception in that regard.

Motorola Moto E32s India Price

Motorola Moto E32s India price is 9,299 but as part of the introductory offer, you can get this smartphone for Rs 8,999. The company also has a 4GB + 64GB model that will be available at Rs 9,999. Motorola will start selling the Moto E32s from June 6 in the country via online and offline channels.

Motorola Moto E32s Specifications

Motorola Moto E32s catches your eye with its appealing design. The company has ditched the monotony of a plastic back panel with a different glass-like touch. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. Moto E32s is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor which does not give you 5G network connectivity. But you get 4G on both the SIMs along with VoLTE that is usable right now.

The phone has a 16-megapixel triple rear camera, clubbed with dual 2-megapixel sensors of different nature. Motorola is eager to talk about its software that comes without any ads or bloatware, and it runs the Android 12 version. The phone gets IP52 rating which makes it splash-resistant.

Moto E32s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging speed, but you only get a 10W adapter in the box. The fingerprint sensor sits within the power button on the side. This device isn’t meant for excitement but Motorola feels that it can find buyers in the market for this product.

