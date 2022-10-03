Motorola Moto G72 Launched In India: Specifications, Price And All Details

Motorola has launched the new Moto G72 smartphone in India featuring a 108-megapixel camera and a large 10-bit 6.6-inch 120 Hz display. The phone is available in two colours - Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue, and will be available at a discounted launch price on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G72 Specifications

Motorola Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a large 5000 mAh battery coupled with a TurboPower 30W charger in-box for fast charging. For the optics, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup featuring a main 108-megapixel camera, using which you can click images in the full 108MP resolution, and a secondary 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view.

The pOLED display measures in at 6.6" and provides a 120 Hz refresh rate at a Full HD+ resolution. It also supports 10-bit colors and a full DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 576 Hz touch-sampling rate. The phone is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.

The phone has launched with Android 12 out of the box, with a promised Android 13 update soon and guaranteed three years of security updates.

Motorola Moto G72 Price In India

Motorola G72 has been launched on Flipkart and as an introductory offer, the phone is available to buy at an effective price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Normally, the phone would retail for Rs 18,999.

“It also come with clean and captivating near stock Android 12 with assured update to Android 13 and three years of security updates", Motorola said in a statement.

