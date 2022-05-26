Motorola Razr 3 Foldable Device Revealed In New Leaked Video: What We Know So Far

Motorola is coming out with the 3rd-gen Moto Razr foldable smartphone this year, and we now get our first look at the upcoming phone from the company. Moto Razr 3 has leaked in a video, courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass this week.

Evan posted the video on Twitter where you can see the folding mechanism of the Maven, which is the internal codename for Moto Razr 3 at Motorola. In the video, you can see the purported Moto Razr 3 and its foldable display without any crease, giving you a seamless transition from the outer to the inward screen.

The front portion of the Moto Razr 3 seems to be having dual rear cameras, and a bigger display to give you time, notifications and other features. The device looks wider and broader than before, which could give it a good grip in the hand. Hopefully, Motorola has managed to pack a bigger battery to justify the extra bulk on the device.

You can also see that the Moto Razr 3 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and has soft-touch buttons at the bottom. Motorola is expected to make big changes to its next Razr foldable phone, with powerful hardware in the form of Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset under the hood.

The phone is rumoured to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate, which could be an exciting addition to the device. Moto Razr 3 is likely to get a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The front of the device could also have a 13-megapixel snapper. Using the new hardware means it is unlikely that Motorola Razr 3 price will be lower than what we have seen with the past two iterations. Motorola could bring the Razr 3 to different markets and the new product video suggests that could happen real soon.

Motorola Razr 3 will go up against the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung that will be launching along with other foldable products around August this year.

