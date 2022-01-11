Motorola Razr 3 Will Come With Flagship Specs, Will Compete With Galaxy Z Flip 3

Foldable smartphones are a thing now. After a couple of years of doubts over the next smartphone form factor, foldable smartphones have made their mark on the market with multiple commercially-available products in the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Oppo’s Find N, and Honor’s recently-launched Magic V Foldable, along with other offerings. Motorola’s Moto Razr was one of the first foldable smartphone that played on the popularity of the original Moto Razr flip phone of the 2000s. Now, it is being reported that Motorola is bringing a new version of the Moto Razr that was first launched in late 2019.

According to a new report in XDA Developers, some specifications of the Moto Razr 3 or the third generation Moto Razr foldable smartphone have been hinted at. The smartphone, according to the report, will come with flagship-level specifications, something the previous two devices lacked. The Moto Razr and Moto Razr 5G both were launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets, respectively, but the report hints that the third-generation of the smartphone may finally come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The folks at XDA also claim to have found evidence that the third generation Moto Razr may also come with ultra-wideband support.

The report also hints that the next generation product could come with three RAM and three storage variants - 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM, along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal stoage options. The report did not say much about the display on the next Moto Razr foldable, but speculated that the company is likely to put a 120Hz high refresh rate display which will be a full-HD AMOLED panel.

It is not known as to when the next generation of Moto Razr foldable smartphone will be launched, but the report mentions that the company is eyeing a global launch, which will at least include China, Europe, and North America.

