Motorola Teases 200-Megapixel Smartphone Camera: Next Flagship In The Works?

Motorola has teased a new smartphone that will come with a major focus on the smartphone camera. The company announced the new smartphone in a post on Weibo, hinting at a 200-megapixel shooter on the upcoming Motorola flagship.

In a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand teased a picture of a huge camera lens alongside a message that talks about a “new era of smartphone photography." The post shared by the general manager of Motorola’s parent company Lenovo, does not suggest anything about the specifications or the camera capabilities of the smartphone.

According to reports, it is likely that the 200-megapixel shooter on the upcoming Motorola device will be a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor which was launched last fall. Now, while putting a large sensor on a smartphone does grab a lot of attention, it doesn’t guarantee good camera quality.

This smartphone is said to be the next Motorola flagship, and reports suggest that it will be a proper flagship, something that Motorola has been criticised of compromising on. Motorola’s smartphones have, in the past, had average cameras as well, so it will be interesting to see what the company has in store in terms of an improved camera experience.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor that the upcoming Motorola smartphone is said to come with supports 16x pixel binning that allows the 200-megapixel sensor to capture 12.5-megapixel images with improved light sensitivity. However, it will still fall upon Motorola’s image processing to produce a sharp image.

Rumours have suggested that the upcoming 200-megapixel smartphone from Motorola could be the Moto Frontier that was spotted back in January this year. The Motorola Frontier is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with a 144Hz OLED display and 120W fast charging, along with other flagship specs.

Motorola has also teased its next foldable device, which is said to be the Moto Razr 3, according to reports. The smartphone teased by Motorola will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest SoC from the American chipmaker.

