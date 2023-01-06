Motorola ThinkPhone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Unveiled: Availability, Specs and Features

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has announced the launch of the first smartphone under the ThinkPhone series — the Motorola ThinkPhone. Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will be available in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and select countries across Asia in the coming months, the company said.

Motorola ThinkPhone Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Also, the device is equipped with 5G technology and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. It comes with a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display. As per the brand, customers will receive over 36 hours of battery life to stay connected. The device also comes with a 68W TurboPower universal charger.

Motorola ThinkPhone is backed by a 50MP Ultra Pixel camera. This flagship Ultra Pixel camera is ideal for bringing to life even the tiniest details by capturing photos with 32x more focusing pixels, more accurate images of projects, notes, and sketches.

With ThinkPhone, customers will have a complete suite of security and support features that deliver seamless protection and full manageability backed by ThinkShield. ThinkShield is a superior security platform – which has underlying fundamental security policies, features, specialized hardware, software and processes that ensure the security of the entire device.

This new phone also comes with Moto Secure, an app that serves as a hub for items related to security and privacy. Combined with Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager, IT administrators can remotely configure Moto Secure features on ThinkPhones, from lock screen settings to network alerts to pin layout scrambling.

Additionally, the ThinkPhone arrives with Moto KeySafe, a separate processor running on Android, that adds an additional layer of security to better protect the most sensitive data in the smartphone. It isolates PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys, storing them in a tamper-resistant environment protecting the data from the inside out, the company said.

ThinkPhone is designed with lightweight aramid fiber, an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus. It also comes with IP68 certification.

