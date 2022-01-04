Motorola To Soon Launch New Tab G70 Tablet in India, All Specs Revealed

Motorola has confirmed the launch of a new tablet in India called the Moto Tab G70. The Android tablet will get a 2K resolution display, its official Flipkart listing reveals. We can also notice a single rear camera and dual-tone finish on the back panel. The front display has considerable bezels, but that is mainly to prevent accidental touches. The screen with 400 nits of peak brightness is said to be suitable for viewing content on Amazon, Prime Video, and Netflix. The Moto Tab G70features Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers to enhance the overall viewing experience.

The official Flipkart further reveals the Moto Tab G70 carries a 7,700mAh battery with 20W rapid charging. There’s also a dedicated Google Entertainment Space that basically curates a list of movies and shows (to buy or rent) to help you find what to watch. Similar to the Motorola smartphones, the Moto G70 Tab promises a clean Android UI and pre-installed Google apps. In terms of optics, we get a 13-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front snapper for selfies. Other features include an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card, and a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core chipset. We also get quad speakers, dual-mics, 4GB RAM, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

All this points out that the Moto Tab G70 will compete against budget tablets from Realme (Realme Pad) and Nokia (Nokia T20 Tab). The prices of the two tablets are set at Rs 15,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) and Rs 18,499 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), respectively. The exact launch of the Motorola tablet remains unclear. Currently, the Moto Tab G20 costs Rs 10,999 in India for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company has also announced the launch of the Moto G71 5G smartphone in India on January 10.

