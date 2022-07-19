Motorola Tries To Troll Nothing Phone (1); Here’s What Founder Carl Pei Had To Say

Nothing Phone (1) has launched in the market, and there seems to be a lot of interest in the device, mostly because of its unique design touch. The phone has reportedly got a bucket load of pre-orders, both in India and other European markets. And all this attention seems to have got other brands into action, looking to troll the new brand with quirky teasers.

The latest one comes from Motorola, which has been around in the market for ages. The company has its own Motorola Edge 30 smartphone in the same price range as the Nothing Phone (1), and it wants people to “have everything, rather than no for Nothing, the brand in this case.

The tongue-in-cheek humour from Motorola has received backlash on social media, asking why they are promoting another brand which such ads. In fact, Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing feels honoured that a 93-year-old brand like Motorola is taking the name of his brand which is less than two years old in the market.

Nothing Phone (1) looks to refresh the smartphone market with its transparent design, Glyph interface with over 900 LEDs and the promise of a clean software experience. Motorola is also a big advocate for the stock Android interface, but its overall product appeal lacks the finesse that Nothing has managed to build for its product in a short time.

Nothing Phone (1) with Snapdragon 778+ chipset, Nothing OS software and the glitzy design is available in India for Rs 32,999 and you have a 12GB RAM version also. Most reviews of the Nothing Phone (1) suggest the brand is off to a promising start but faces tough competition from other brands, who definitely have a better rapport with the customers.

Also, we still don’t know how the Nothing Phone (1) will behave in the long run and more details about its after-sales support. But with a brand like Motorola forced into this kind of a post suggests the company is clearly looking to regain back some of the hype built by Nothing and bring some focus back to its products.

