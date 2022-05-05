Motorola's Budget Moto E32 With Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specs

Motorola has quietly launched a new budget device, Moto E32, in select markets. The smartphone is designed for entry-level users though it still borrows design elements that we saw on the Moto G22. However, the Moto E32 runs on Android 11 out of the box and may receive Android 12 in future but that’s speculation. The phone is yet to launch in India and we are awaiting an official word. Key features of the Moto E32 include a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a 90Hz display.

Moto E32 Price

The budget Moto E32 price has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 12,000) for the lone 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is retailing in select European markets including Spain and Germany in Misty Silver and Slate Grey colour options. As mentioned, its India-specific availability details remain unclear, though if it were to launch, its pricing should be under Rs 10,000.

Moto E32 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the new Moto E32 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It carries the octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone also runs on Android 11, while its latest budget devices like Moto G22 run on Android 12. Coming to optics, the triple rear camera system on the Moto E32 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, we get an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture inside the hole-punch display.

Other key features of the Moto E32 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v50, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security, while the phone supports face unlock through the front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support, but it still weighs just 184 grams.

