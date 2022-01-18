Motorola's Budget Moto Tab G70 LTE Tablet With 13MP Camera Launched India

Motorola has refreshed its tablet series with the new Moto Tab G70 LTE tablet. The device succeeds the Moto Tab G20 tablet that the company launched in India at the end of 2021. The Moto Tab G70 LTE comes with a bigger screen and battery in comparison to its predecessor. It also carries an octa-core MediaTek chipset under the hood. The Moto Tab G70 LTE will compete against Realme Pad, Nokia T20 tablet, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in India.

>ALSO READ: Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab A8 Budget Tablet Now Available to Buy in India

Advertisement

Moto Tab G70 LTE Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto Tab G70 LTE comes with a bigger 11-inch LCD display (8-inch on Moto Tab G20) with 2K resolution (2000×1200 pixels), and TUV certified eye-comfort feature. The screen also offers 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Users can increase the internal storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. Coming to optics, the Moto G70 LTE gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The tablet carries quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options on the Moto G70 LTE tablet include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port for charging, and a 4-point Pogo-Pin for keyboard connection. The tablet gets a large 7,700mAh battery that is touted to offer up to 12 hours of video playback. The Moto G70 LTE runs on Android 11 out of the box. Additionally, consumers can get personalised access to their favourite movies, shows, games, and books in Google Entertainment Space, along with curated content for kids with Google Kids Space.

Advertisement

Moto Tab G70 LTE Price in India

Advertisement

The Moto Tab G70 LTE tablet comes with a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Customers can pre-book its Cyber Teal colour variant on Flipkart today, January 18. As a part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers can enjoy bank offers till January 22. The exact sale date remains unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.