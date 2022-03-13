Motorola's New Flagship Smartphone Available With Rs 5,000 Discount, Here's How

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola’s most premium flagship, is available on Flipkart with a Rs 5,000 instant discount. To avail the bank offer, customers will need to transact with an SBI credit card. It means customers can purchase the premium Motorola Edge 30 Pro for Rs 45,999 instead of Rs 49,999. There’s only one storage model to choose from - 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The latest bank offer comes during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that concludes on March 16.

Customers also have the option to no-cost EMI payment mode, starting Rs 5,536 per month. They can also lower the retailing price by availing the exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,000. However, users must note that exchange offers solely depend on the smartphone’s condition, and you may not get the value promised by the platform. Android devices usually have a lower reselling price compared to their iOS counterparts. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also comes in two colours - Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is among the few smartphones in India that pack Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset - paired with flagship hardware. The phone gets LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, Wi-Fi 6e, and 5G. At the back, the triple camera setup includes two 50-megapixel cameras and a depth sensor. The primary rear camera can even record 8K videos at 30fps. At the front, we get a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The sound and viewing experience is promised to be enhanced via Dolby Atmos and Vision support.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also carries a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging bundled inside the box. The smartphone can attain full charge in less than 40 minutes.

