Motorola's New Flagship Smartphone May Launch in India in February: All Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Moto Edge X30 may debut in India in February as Motorola Edge 30 Pro. According to 91Mobiles with tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone is also said to launch globally around the same time. The exact launch date remains unclear, and we are still awaiting official information from Lenovo-owned Motorola. Last month, the Moto Edge X30 that launched in China in December 2021 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database, indicating its imminent launch in the country.

If the rumour is accurate, we can expect the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro to feature the same specifications as the Motorola Edge X30. The Moto Edge X30 comes with a large 6.8-inch POLED screen with Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ technology to show deeper contrasts and colours. Under the hood, it carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset - Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC for smartphones at this point. At the back, we get a triple camera system that houses a 50-megapixel OmniVision’s OV50A40 primary sensor. There’s also a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Moto Edge X30 gets a 60-megapixel selfie camera that may also feature on Moto Edge X30.

The Moto Edge X30 further comes with a chunky 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging technology. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro may get connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 - similar to Moto Edge X30.

The pricing details remain unclear, but it is likely going to be priced above Rs 35,000-mark. Currently, the Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro costs starting Rs 36,999 in India. Moto Edge 30 Pro may also retail in the country via Flipkart, like other Motorola smartphones. The Moto Edge X30’s price in China starts at CNY 3,199, which is roughly Rs 38,000. As mentioned, Motorola is yet to provide official information.

