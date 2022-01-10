Motorola has refreshed its G-smartphone series with the new Moto G71 5G in India. The new phone debuts just days after the company launched Moto G51 that features a similar design. It is also said to be the first phone in the country to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and 13 5G band support. The phone will exclusively retail via Flipkart in India and customers will get to choose between two colour options. The Moto G71 5G first debuted in November 2022 in select European regions.

Moto G71 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G71 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that comes paired with QC Adreno 619 6nm GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The company claims the phone scored over 390K points on AnTuTu v9 and 2550 plus points on Geekbench’s multi-core test. We get a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ display with 409ppi and brightness up to 700 nits. However, the screen gets the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The body is made of plastic but has a water-repellent design. The Moto G71 weighs 179 grams and measures 8.49mm in thickness.

At the back, the camera module dons the same colour as the smartphone and includes three cameras. The primary 50-megapixel camera comes with quad Pixel technology and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The camera on the Moto G71 comes bundled with modes like Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Macro Vision, Cinemagraph, Portrait, Cutout, Live Filter, Panorama, AR Stickers, and Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure).

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, USB-C port, dual-SIM (nano), and dual-band Wi-Fi. Motorola claims the phone supports 13 bands of 5G that is a first for a phone under Rs 20,000. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support that is touted to last for a full day.

Moto G71 Price in India

The Moto G71 5G will be available in two colour options, Neptune Green and Arctic Blue - both having 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting January 19 at 12 PM. The price is set at Rs 18,999.

