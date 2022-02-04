Mozilla Shuts Down VR Browser Firefox Reality

Mozilla has announced it is shutting down Firefox Reality browser, the four-year-old browser built for use in virtual reality environments.

An open-source developer firm Igalia will take ownership of the tech behind the Firefox Reality VR browser and use it in its own free browser Wolvic.

“We are delighted to announce that the Firefox Reality browser technology will continue under Igalia where they will uphold the same principles we started when we created Firefox Reality — an open source browser that respects your privacy," the firm said in a statement.

The Firefox Reality Browser is still available in VR app stores, but it will be removed from those stores soon.

For those who are unaware, Firefox Reality first launched in fall 2018 and has been available on Viveport, Oculus, Pico and HoloLens platforms.

The open-source browser allowed users to access the web through standalone virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

Meanwhile, Mozilla has started rolling out new updates to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings.

With VPN 2.7, the firm is adding one of Firefox’s popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and a multi-hop feature to the Android as well as iOS version of the VPN service.

