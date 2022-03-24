MSI Business Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price And Features

MSI has introduced its new range of business laptops on Thursday, powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core processors. The MSI Summit, Prestige and Modern lineup of notebooks promise a mix of performance and portability. MSI has generally focused on the gaming segment, but these laptops look to change that image for the company. The lineup includes both premium and mid-range notebooks, offering a different set of features.

MSI Summit Laptop Series: Price And Specifications

This series includes the Summit E16 Flip, E14 Flip and the E13 Flip convertible laptops. These come powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

If you want more graphics power, the E16 Flip has the option with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. As the names suggest, the E16, E14 and the E13 Flip carry a 16-inch, 14-inch and 13-inch display respectively, with varied screen resolutions up to Quad HD+ and 165Hz refresh rate support.

The notebooks come with Full HD webcams with support for Windows Hello feature along with a fingerprint sensor if you prefer the latter. MSI Summit E16 Flip gets a price tag of $1,549 (Rs 1,18,045 approx) for the base model. The Summit E14 Flip prices start from $1,499 (Rs 1,14,200 approx) and the Summit E13 Flip prices start from $1,399 (Rs 1,06,500 approx).

MSI Prestige Laptop Series: Price And Specifications

MSI has two models in this series, Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 that also come with a Core i7 processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Both the notebooks carry NVIDIA GeForce GPU for additional tasks, and they come with a Full HD display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate.

The webcams are also downgraded to HD quality on these. MSI Prestige 14 range starts from $929 (Rs 70,200 approx), while the Prestige 15 models cost you upwards of $1,399 (Rs 1,06,500 approx).

MSI Modern Laptop Series: Price And Specifications

The final product on MSI’s new lineup is the Modern series, where the Modern 15 and Modern 14 come powered by Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i3/i5 processors, respectively. You get them with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. These carry 15-inch and 14-inch Full HD displays but without Windows Hello support through the webcam.

Modern 14 prices start at $699 (Rs 52,200 approx) and the Modern 15 range costs you $849 (Rs 64,700 approx) in the market.

