MSI Launches New Laptops With RTX 40 Series GPUs In India: Price, Availability & Specs

Taiwanese laptop brand MSI on Wednesday launched its all-new laptop line-up equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel CoreHX series processors in India.

The new RTX 40 series of laptops will be available in the market by the end of February, starting at a price of Rs 58,990, said the company.

The company has released more than 10 new ID designs gaming laptops and also applied the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz refresh rate display in high-end gaming, namely Raider GE, Vector GP, and Stealth series.

“The exclusive futuristic translucent keycap design allows gamers easier to navigate the control and shortcut which greatly enhance the gaming experience," said MSI in a statement.

The latest MSI laptops are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, bringing a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enabling lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. According to the company, eight of the new MSI laptops are NVIDIA Studio validated.

Titan GT series, Raider GE series And Vector GP series

The GT and Raider GE laptops come with the top-notch i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU together with the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, pushing the processors and graphics to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload.

Titan GT and Raider GE come with a world-class display. Titan GT is equipped with the world’s first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display, featuring over 1000 nits of peak brightness with over 1000 local-dimming zones, while Raider GE is geared with the 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display.

Stealth Series

The Stealth series is now coming with a full-size range from 14, 15, 16, to 17-inch. Bot Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio laptops come with a magnesium-aluminum alloy body and deliver a thin and lightweight chassis.

Also, Stealth 14 Studio features the MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design, making it the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop and

the Stealth 16 Studio comes with a trilateral Dynaudio 6-speaker sound system providing the most immersive entertainment experience.

Stealth 15 brings a high refresh rate OLED display, with 240Hz and less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing users to experience the next level of gaming. Stealth 15 comes with the NVIDIA Max-Q suite of technologies that optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.

Cyborg, Pulse, Katanam Sword series

Cyborg 15 comes with a futuristic translucent chassis design. MSI has also refreshed the hot-selling gaming series Katana, Sword and Pulse to the latest graphics and processors for better gaming performance. Moreover, Pulse, Katana and Sword are now available with MUX switch. Gamers can easily switch between hybrid graphics mode or discrete graphic mode via the built-in MSI Center.

Creator Z Series

The latest Creator Z17 HX Studio/ Creator Z16 HX Studio comes with the top 13th gen Intel HX series processors and has also been certified by NVIDIAStudio. With the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design, the Creator Z series become the most powerful creator laptops in the market.

It comes with the support of the brand-new MSI Pen 2. The MSI Pen 2 uses the latest MPP2.6 Technology, with 4096 pressure level and haptic feedback.

Prestige series

The new Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo support up to the latest Intel Cor i7 H series processor, which provides a lightweight yet powerful experience for users. While Prestige 16 Studio also comes with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and is NVIDIA Studio validated, promising even better productivity and peak reliability.

The brand new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo is the lightest laptop in the whole MSI series, built of magnesium aluminum alloy, it weighs only 990g. The Prestige 13 Evo is also equipped with a 75Whrs large-capacity battery, which could last long for 15 hrs.

