MSI Modern 15 A5M unboxing and first impressions: Join us as we rip apart the packaging and take a closer look at MSI’s slick new workhorse Ultrabook

Ultrabooks are everywhere these days, and when you’re looking for a reliable machine that you can trust with your work, studies, or simply for managing your life, you need something like the MSI Modern 15 A5M.

When ripping apart the packaging, we find a slim, solidly built Ultrabook that appears to have a metal chassis. It’s also quite small for a device packing a 15-inch display, and at 1.6 kg, quite light. The sides are less than 19 mm in thickness, and the lid rotates by a full 180 degrees.

Inside, the device is packing AMD’s powerful Ryzen 5 5500U APU with a 7-core Vega GPU, along with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of NVMe storage. That display is an IPS panel with great colours and contrast, and to round out the multimedia experience, you’re getting a powerful DAC capable of handling 24-bit, 192 kHz audio, not to mention a powerful set of speakers.

Part of the reason for that small form factor is the thickness of the bezels, which is almost non existent. Despite that, those bezels manage to house a 720p webcam. The keyboard has a white backlight and is great to type on and use.

The design is understated and elegant, and especially so because of that sand-blasted aluminium finish. And it’s not all just for show. The device is tough and designed to withstand some amount of abuse, thanks to its MIL-STD 810G certification for reliability and durability. Those fast internals help keep things snappy, and because of that 7 nm CPU, MSI says that we should expect 10 hours of battery life.

Given its modern aesthetic and powerful internals, the Modern 15 A5M will certainly be a great companion for students and young professionals alike.

The device is available in both 14-inch and 15-inch form factors and with Intel and AMD CPU options.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of MSI

