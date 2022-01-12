Multiple Ways To Take Screenshots On A Windows 11 PC

With a range of new features that arrived with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system, it continues to be easy when it comes to taking a screenshot or recording your screen. There are multiple ways you can choose to capture your screen on a Windows PC, depending on what you need.

>PrintScreen or PrtScr

The PrintScreen button on your laptop’s keyboard - spelt as PrtScr or PrtSc on some laptops, is the fastest way you can take a screenshot. As soon as you press it, it takes a screenshot and copies it to your keyboard, quietly. Mostly, we take screenshots to share with someone. So, press PrtSc and paste it anywhere you like.

>Windows + Shift + S or Snipping Tool

Undoubtedly, PrtScr remains the quickest and the easiest way to take a screenshot, but what if you want to capture just a particular portion on your screen, which is a better choice for security. At that point, the Snipping Tool comes to your rescue. All you need to do is press >Windows + Shift + S and you will get an overlay with four options on the top. You can choose if you want to take a rectangular snip, for which you will have to draw a rectangle selecting the desired area on the screen, or a free form snip if your area is not rectangular. Not to mention, the captured snip is copied to your clipboard and you can paste it wherever you like. Additionally, you can click on the notification – informing that the snip was captured – to doodle over or save the snip to a file.

>Windows + PrtScr

In case you are a keeper and want to automatically save the screenshot along with being available on your clipboard, use the Windows + PrintScreen shortcut.

>Alt + PrtScr

In case you want to capture just the focussed window while omitting the taskbar and other windows, use Alt + PrtScr and paste the captured screengrab wherever you like.

>Windows + G​

Windows 11 also comes with a native screen recorder packaged with its game bar. To activate that, press Windows + G and then press on the capture icon in the centre. You can also use the direct control to record instantly by pressing Ctrl +Alt + R, after which you should see a recording indicator in the top right corner of your screen.

In case you have a Surface device, you can press the Volume Up + Power Button at the same time to take a screenshot.

