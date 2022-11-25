Musk: Twitter To Offer 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts, Restoration Next Week

Elon Musk created a new poll to assess public opinion on “General Amnesty" on Wednesday, November 23. Now that people have voted to reinstate some banned accounts, the Twitter chief is going to provide ‘general amnesty’ to suspended accounts starting next week.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" Elon Musk asked in a tweet, with either yes or no.

After raking in 3,162,112 votes, the poll’s results are as follows: 72.4% of people voted favor of reinstating banned accounts, while the remaining 27.6% voted ‘no.’

Confirming his move, Elon Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Earlier this month, a Musk-created Twitter poll led to former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account getting reinstated. 51.8% of users voted in favor of Trump." Musk tweeted thereafter, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," a comment he also recently made.

