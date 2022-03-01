MWC 2022: Honor Magic4 Smartphone Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 100W Charging Support Launched

Honor is back in the market, and now its focus is shifting for the stars, and the Honor Magic4 series is testament to its goals. The lineup includes the Magic4 and the Magic4 Pro variants that come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, pack a quality set of cameras and offer 100W charging speed.

It even gets Android 12 version over which you have the Magic UI. Both the price and availability details have not been shared as of now.

Also Read: MWC 2022: Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera, 67W Fast Charging Launched

Advertisement

Honor4 Price And Specifications

Honor4 might be the vanilla version but it’s no slouch when it comes to the hardware and its features. This phone sports a 6.81-inch OLED dual-curved display with support for 1224×2664 pixels resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

When it comes to the cameras, Honor clearly has thrown everything but the kitchen sink on this device. Honor4 has a triple rear camera setup within a circular module, which consists of a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. It also has the dTOF sensor. On the front, you have a 12-megapixel selfie snapper.

Honor4 has a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W charging speed. Honor is offering the Magic UI 6.0 version on top of the Android 12 operating system. No word on whether the Google services will work on this device. Because if it does, expect the phone to roll out in more countries this year.

Advertisement

Also Read: In Photos: Xiaomi’s Robot Dog With An Nvidia Brain In Action At MWC 2022

Honor Magic4 prices start from EUR 899 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. Honor says the phone will be available from Q2, 2022.

Honor4 Pro Price And Specifications

Advertisement

The Pro model has a quad-curved 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with 1224×2664 pixels resolution, and supports adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras on this device are the same as the vanilla variant. Even the hardware make, and features are the same.

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

Advertisement

But where this model outshines the regular one is the charging department, where you get 100W fast wired as well as wireless charging for the built-in 4,600mAh battery unit. Honor Magic4 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 1,099 which gets you the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.