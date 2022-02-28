MWC 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone Is Going To Launch In India Very Soon

The next big smartphone launch for OnePlus in India is the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is the latest power packed flagship from OnePlus with top-end specs and Hasselblad branded camera. Talking about the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, while the company is yet to officially reveal the date.

But at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), the executives confirmed that the phone will launch in India by mid-March. So, going by this timeline, it likely that the OnePlus 10 Pro may launch in India around March 15 or 16.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to ship in three variants for the Indian market as well, which includes the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. As for the pricing, the device is expected to be priced above Rs 50,000 in India.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with an LTPO display panel that enables variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from Samsung, and an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter.

Like last time, this year’s camera system has also been co-developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front snapper.

(The author has travelled to Barcelona, Spain to attend the Mobile World Congress 2022 on the invitation of Oppo India.)

