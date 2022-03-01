MWC 2022: Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera, 67W Fast Charging Launched

Poco has refreshed its notable X-series smartphone with the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The new device was unveiled at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that News18 is covering from Barcelona, Spain. The latest Poco X4 Pro 5G houses a 108-megapixel primary camera and supports 67W fast charging. Additionally, the phone gets a new flat-edge design inspired by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Poco has also launched a 4G variant of Poco M4 Pro in India that costs starting Rs 14,999.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Reliable Flagship That Doesn’t Put a Hole in Your Pocket

Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Poco X4 Pro 5G carries a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen also supports ‘adaptive brightness’ to adjust your display based on your surrounding ambient light. Under the hood, we get the Snapdragon 695 SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The chipset powers entry-level mid-budget phones like Vivo T1 5G, Moto G71, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Advertisement

On the back, we get triple cameras inside a distinct rectangular module. The large camera module adopts a black finish that also features in Poco M3 and M4 phones. The rear camera module houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The main camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the Poco X4 Pro include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and USB-C port.

Advertisement

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. The phone runs on Android 11 based MIUI 13. The phone weighs 205 grams and measures 8.12mm in thickness.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price

The Poco X4 Pro 5G carries a price tag of EUR 299 (approx Rs 25,300) for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM storage model and EUR 349 (approx Rs 29,500) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. Customers can choose between Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Pococ Yellow colour option. The India-specific availability details remain unclear.

The author has travelled to Barcelona, Spain to attend Mobile World Congress on the invitation of Oppo India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.