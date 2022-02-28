MWC 2022: Realme's Most Premium GT 2 Series With Triple Cameras Launched Globally

Realme has introduced its flagship Realme GT 2 series globally at the ongoing MWC 2022 after introducing it in China earlier this year. The series includes Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro that come with Qualcomm’s premium chipsets and triple rear cameras. The most notable feature of the smartphone is the rear panel design that offers a ‘Paper Tech Master’ design for smooth, paper-like design. Realme is yet to announce Realme GT 2 series India-specific availability details.

Realme GT 2

Advertisement

The regular Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

On the back, the regular Realme GT 2 carries a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX776 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Customers can choose between Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colours. We also get the latest connectivity options like g 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Coming to the pricing, the Realme GT 2 carries a starting price tag EUR 549 (approx Rs 46,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that costs EUR 599 (approx Rs 50,500).

Advertisement

Realme GT 2 Pro

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers several flagship smartphones. The chipset comes paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also carries a large 5,000mAh battery unit but with 65W fast charging support.

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

Advertisement

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, we get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 Pro are similar to its sibling.

Being the ‘Pro’ model, the Realme GT 2 Pro is costlier than Realme GT 2. It costs EUR 749 (approx Rs 63,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end 12GB + 256GB storage model costs EUR 849.99 (approx Rs 71,600).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.