MWC 2022: Russian Tech Companies Banned From Attending Amidst Ukraine War

GSMA, the telecom body, which is hosting one of the largest tech events in the world — Mobile World Congress — has announced that it is not permitting any Russian tech companies at the show floor in Barcelona. This comes after Russia invaded Ukraine.

MWC 2022 is back as a physical event after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While a lot of brands like Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung and others have decided to go for a ‘hybrid’ launch at MWC 2022 there are many big brands like Microsoft, ZTE, Huawei and others who are physically present at the event.

While the crowd is back at the Fira Gran Via Barcelona, Russian brands are barred from attending the event.

GSMA confirmed the same and said, “The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges."

It also added, “The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances," the body said.

“MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive."

(The author has travelled to Barcelona, Spain to attend the Mobile World Congress 2022 on the invitation of Oppo India.)

