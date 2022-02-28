MWC 2022: TCL Launches NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G and Tab 10 HD Android Tablets

TCL has launched four new Android tablets at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2022. The company revealed the 5G-enabled TCL Tab 10s 5G, the budget TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD tablets, and the feature-packed TCL NxtPaper Max 10. The tablets will initially debut in select markets and the India-specific availability remains unclear. The company has also launched a bunch of smartphones at the event.

TCL NxtPaper Max 10

Starting with the TCL NxtPaper MAX 10, the sleek tablet comes with a 10-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution and narrow bezels to prevent accidental touch. The screen has anti-glare, anti-blue-ray, and no yellowing tech to give a “paper-like" viewing experience. The tablet runs on Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12 later). It is powered by an octa-core MT8768 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Connectivity options on the TCL NxtPaper Max 10 include Wi-Fi 5, TCL active stylus support, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5. It carries a price tag of EUR 269 (approx Rs 22,700).

TCL Tab 10s 5G

The new TCL Tab 10s 5G is an upgraded version of the TCL Tab 10s 4G that launched last year. It comes with a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card.

The TCL Tab 10s 5G also features a similar 10.1-inch IPS display with Full-HD resolution and an 8,000mAh battery. There’s a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and an 8-megapixel camera at the back. The TCL Tab 10s 5G is priced at EUR 349 (approx Rs 29,500).

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD

Both TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD come with a 10-inch display, but the former has a higher pixel resolution (Full-HD). Both carry a 5,500mAh battery unit that charges at just 10W. The front and back panels house a 5-megapixel camera, which is capable of recording Full-HD videos.

The TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G packs an octa-core MediaTek chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, expandable via microSD. The TCL Tab 10, on the other hand, carries the same chipset but with 2GB of RAM. It basically means the phone runs on Android 11 Go Edition designed for budget devices. Coming to the pricing, the TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G costs EUR 199 (approx Rs 16,800), and Tab 10 HD is priced at EUR 179 (approx Rs 15,100)

