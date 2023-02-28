MWC 2023: Intel Launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors - All You Need To Know

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the popular chip maker Intel has launched its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost. The company also announced the Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software, providing a 30 per cent average run-time CPU power savings.

As per the brand, Intel vRAN Boost delivers two times the capacity gains and up to an additional 20 per cent power savings with integrated acceleration, meeting critical performance, scaling and energy efficiency requirements.

Intel also showcased the Intel Converged Edge Media Platform, which delivers multiple video services from a shared, multitenant architecture and leverages cloud-native scalability to intelligently respond to shifting requirements.

Advertisement

“The advancements we’ve made in our 4th Gen Intel Xeon platforms to double vRAN performance while staying within the same power envelope, to nearly doubling the 5G core UPF throughput, and to speed the deployment of a wide range of network, security and enterprise edge services, makes Intel the platform for our customers to modernise and monetise their networks of the future, today," said Sachin Katti, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group.

According to Intel, with the combination of processing innovations and feature integration, Intel expects 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost will match or better the performance-per-watt of the best Layer 1 SoC accelerator cards in the market while delivering the benefits of software-defined, virtualised networks.

Moreover, the new Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G Core reference software dynamically matches run-time server power consumption with data traffic without compromising key performance indicators such as throughput, latency and packet drop.

Intel’s hardware and software solutions will enable 5G core networks to work harder and smarter at achieving a balance between critical business and customer requirements for power efficiency, performance and latency, the company said.

Advertisement

Alongside the integrated network acceleration built into 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is expanding its Agilex 7 FPGAs and eASIC N5X structure ASIC devices for cloud, communications and embedded applications.

Read all the Latest Tech News here