MWC 2023: Qualcomm To Ship Apple-Chip Competitor In 2024

Chip-maker Qualcomm will ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Qualcomm CEO and President Cristiano Amon revealed that Apple will produce its own 5G modems in the iPhone 16, reports AppleInsider, citing sources.

“Our SoC and custom CPUs, you should think of it as an Apple compete for the Microsoft ecosystem," Amon said.

When asked when the new chip was coming, Amon said: “We probably will see some devices that may get announced in 2023."

“Most likely you’re going to see a number of announcements at CES in 2024," he added.

In November 2021, the chip-maker had talked about making a competitor to then Apple’s M1 series of processors.

However, the iPhone maker has since released the M2 range, and according to multiple rumours it will have an M3 in a Mac by the end of this year, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Qualcomm was developing a new chipset that will compete against Apple’s M-series processors.

