Myntra Is Promising Two-Day Delivery Time With New M-Express Service

Myntra has launched an express delivery service, M-Express, to allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase. The company says its new M-Express is available in over 1,300 pin codes, and it will offer a “one-of-its-kind" experience by a fashion and beauty platform, operating at scale. The feature will allow ‘time-sensitive’ customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with a new tag. Customers can view the M-Express tag upfront on the list page across applicable styles.

This new feature on the Myntra app promises to deliver fashion and beauty to customers and has currently been rolled out in metros across roughly 30 percent of the styles available on the platform. In a press note, the company says the M-Express will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities and will roll out to the web version “in the coming months".

Speaking over the announcement of M-Express, Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra, said in the press note, “M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions. We believe M-Express will be a game-changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands and small and medium sellers to grow."

The feature is live, but we couldn’t spot the tag on products. It also appears the service will not cost extra to customers; however, more clarity is awaited. Users are advised to keep the app updated to see new features.

Currently, most fashion-centric platforms aim to offer speedy delivery service, but the 48-hour gap could give Myntra an edge over rivals. Customers still have the option to buy apparel or fashion-centric items on Amazon, which offers speedy delivery through a Prime subscription.

