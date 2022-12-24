Mysterious Glitch in Google Calendar App Causing False Events to Appear: Report

It seems that over the past few days, many users have been experiencing a glitch in the Google Calendar mobile app. Specifically, the app has been creating false all-day events that appear to be related to emails received in the user’s Gmail account.

While the exact cause of this bug is not yet clear, emails with dates mentioned may be a trigger. According to 9to5Google, there is no clear pattern to the bug at this time. It is currently unknown how widespread the issue is or how it will be addressed.

It seems that a variety of types of emails, including notices and newsletters, are causing all-day events to be automatically added to the Google Calendar app.

9to5Google adds, that a potential fix for this problem may be relatively simple. One solution is to head into the Google Calendar settings and navigate to Settings > Events from Gmail. In this section, you can try turning off the checkbox for “Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar." This fix has reportedly been successful in stopping spam invites that appeared in 2019, and it may also be effective in addressing the current issue with false all-day events being created.

It is worth noting that this fix may not work for everyone and it is always a good idea to backup your data before making changes to your settings. If this solution does not work for you, it may be in your best interest to wait for an official fix from Google.

