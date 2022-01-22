Netaji Hologram Statue At India Gate: What Is Hologram And How To Create It At Home With Your Smartphone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to place a “grand statue" of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate memorial in honour of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. While the work to build and install this statue will take time, the Prime Minister’s Office said that a “hologram statue of Netaji" will be placed at the same place and PM Modi himself will unveil this hologram statue on January 23– the birth date of Netaji.

So, what exactly is a “hologram statue" and how will it be created?

>NETAJI HOLOGRAM STATUE AT INDIA GATE: WHAT’S THE 3D HOLOGRAM TECHNOLOGY

The hologram statue of Netaji will be powered by a 4K projector capable of delivering brightness levels of 30,000 lumens. These projectors are expensive and usually cost upwards of Rs 15 lakh for one unit that too with a maximum projection capacity of around 13×13 feet. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

While the exact price of this particular projector is difficult to guess as there’s very little information about its brand and model, we can get a rough idea.

Along with a projector, to create the hologram statue, a transparent holographic screen is required to make the 3D image. As per a statement by the PMO, this holographic screen will be almost invisible offering high gain and it will be erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The quality of the holographic screen is important to give an impression that the 3D image is floating ‘naturally’ on air and not coming from a screen.

The idea behind creating a hologram is to simply project an image in such a way that it looks realistic and visible from all sides. You should be able to walk around it and the 3D image should appear like a real-life object.

>HOW TO CREATE YOUR OWN HOLOGRAM AT HOME USING YOUR SMARTPHONE

You will be surprised that it is quite easy to make a simple hologram at home using your smartphone and some common household materials. In fact, creating holograms at homes used to be one of the most popular topics to make Youtube tech videos around five to six years back.

Also, you don’t need to spend much. You can use any smartphone and all that you need is a plastic CD/DVD case (the ones that came with movies and games), a graph paper (for accurate measurements, knife, scissors, glue and tape.

>WATCH VIDEO: How To Turn your Smartphone into a 3D Hologram (YouTube video by Mrwhosetheboss)

While there are plenty of Youtube tutorials on this subject, one particular video that stands out from the rest is created by popular YouTuber ‘Mrwhosetheboss’. He posted this video in 2015 and can be still considered as one of the best to teach you the basics of holograms. Also, this could be a good weekend project for your kid.

