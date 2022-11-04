Netflix 'Basic With Ads' Plan Is Rolling Out: Availability, Ad Length And More

After unveiling its highly anticipated and affordable ‘Netflix Basic with Ads’ package earlier this year, Netflix has finally started rolling it out. Currently, the plan is not slated to launch in India, but only offered in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States.

Though it should be noted that Netflix already offers the Rs 179 mobile plan in India, the plan may eventually launch in the country as well.

Basic with Ads plan will allow you to watch Netflix in 720P HD on compatible screens. Moreover, users will also get access to Netflix games without any ads.

As per Netflix, the Basic with Ads plan will limit users from accessing certain TV shows and movies due to “licensing restrictions." These titles will have a lock icon while you browse.

Netflix has also said that users can expect to see “an average of about 4 minutes of ads per hour," and the length may vary depending on the content you are watching.

“Basic with Adverts also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers – the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution adverts experience," the company claimed.

