Netflix Could Bring Ads And Restrict Password Sharing For Subscribers This Year Itself

Pretty soon, Netflix users will start seeing ads on the big screen. According to a new report, the streaming platform is likely to fast-forward its plans to introduce advertisements by the end of this year. “Netflix has told employees that ads may come by the end of 2022," sources quoted in The New York Times report on Tuesday said.

Netflix has seen a major change in the streaming market, and its recent business results have forced the company to change its strategy. The company’s chief has talked about bringing ads for better revenue prospects and also changing the way people share their Netflix account with other people.

The same report suggests Netflix could bring ads to your screens in the last three months of 2022. In addition to that, Netflix will have new measures to crack down on password sharing, something that has bothered the streaming giant for many years.

People have used their double screen access benefit and shared their account details with other people in their family and friends. Netflix wants to start charging these additional users with a small access fee, which should be detailed in the coming months.

Netflix has mostly customised its plans in different markets. But in the West, it has continued to charge a higher fee. While in emerging markets like India, where the growth potential and the customer demographics are different, Netflix offers its streaming plans for as low as Rs 149 per month.

The streaming player will have to make differential offerings to attract audiences, but ads is a grey area which should help it earn some more revenue, but it could have a direct impact on retaining the existing users on the platform.

