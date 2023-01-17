Netflix iOS App Gets an Overhaul: What's New

Netflix’s iOS app has undergone a redesign, featuring new animations, parallax effects, and elements that move when the phone is tilted, providing a fresh user interface experience.

The app has been updated with a new feature that displays a large card promoting a movie or series, which moves with a parallax effect using the iPhone’s accelerometer sensor. Additionally, 9to5Google reports that it is now easier to filter content by category, switch between profiles, or use search without interruption.

When you select a movie or series, the artwork on its cover will expand to reveal all the related information. Additionally, the ‘Coming Soon’ section has been revamped and rebranded as ‘What’s New,’ and displays personalized recommendations to the user.

Advertisement

According to Janum Trivedi via 9to5Google, the Netflix iOS app update includes several new features that enhance the user experience. One of the most notable new features is the ability for the layout of the billboard to change as the user moves their device, accompanied by a subtle lighting effect.

Additionally, the update includes new launch animations when opening the app, variable haptics that provide feedback, new card transitions when browsing, and wallpaper gradients that are based on the art of the series or movie being viewed.

Read all the Latest Tech News here