Netflix Is Getting Four New Games: Here Are All Names And Launch Date

The new games on Netflix will be launched on May 31.
The four games that have been added to Netflix include Dragon Up (East Side Games), Moonlighter (11 Bit Studios), Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames), and Exploding Kittens - The Game (Exploding Kittens Digital).

Tech Desk| IANS
Updated: May 25, 2022, 13:46 IST

With an aim to expand its gaming lineup, video-streaming platform Netflix is adding four new games that can be downloaded directly from the Netflix mobile app. The new titles that have been launched include Dragon Up (East Side Games), Moonlighter (11 Bit Studios), Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames), and Exploding Kittens - The Game (Exploding Kittens Digital) will be launched on May 31.

“Whether you are craving a casual game or a more immersive experience, there are a variety of mobile games for you to explore and plenty more to come this month…" the company said in a blogpost. Both iPhone and Android mobile users will see a dedicated games row from where they can select any game to download.

With the new Dragon Up, users can hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colourful animated idle adventure single-player game. They can also save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design, personality and rewards.

Moonlighter allows gamers to manage a shop in an idyllic village during the day. By night, users can explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds RPG adventure.

In March, the Netflix had announced to acquire Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things and Walking Dead games, for $72 million as the streaming giant aims to build out gaming content for its users.

